‘Stargate’ Creator Robert C. Cooper to Showrun ‘Generation Mars’ Sci-Fi Drama

Stargate writer, producer and director Robert C. Cooper is set to showrun Generation Mars, a sci-fi series adapted from Douglas D. Meredith’s book series.

Cooper is best known for having showrun 17 seasons of the Stargate franchise for MGM Television, having served as executive producer and co-created two of the series’ spinoffs. Even Stevens child star A.J. Trauth will produce for marblemedia and MEZO Entertainment, Cooper’s production banner.

Ten one-hour episodes of the live action sci-fi drama are in development. Set in 2053, Generation Mars will follow 12 year-old Cas, who is famous in two worlds, as a true Martian and the first human being born on Mars. The series producers have signed astronaut trainee Alyssa Carson as a consultant.

The Stargate franchise spawned a long-running TV series, a series of films dating back to the original title in 1994, animated series, a web series, video games, comic books, amusement park rides and a pinball machine.

Cooper, a writer and story editor in the first year of Stargate SG-1, eventually executive produced the series and created Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe with Brad Wright. As part of the Stargate franchise, Robert Carlyle played Dr. Nicholas Rush, the borderline eccentric scientist leading the stargate research.

Cooper’s latest series Unspeakable, for CBC and Sundance TV, chronicled the Canadian tainted blood tragedy and was produced through his production company. Before that, he served as showrunner on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency for BBCAmerica, Netflix and AMC Studios.

Toronto-based indie producer marblemedia most recently produced the reality glass-art competition series Blown Away for Netflix.