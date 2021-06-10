HBO Max Renews ‘Starstruck’ for Second Season

HBO Max has renewed its comedy Starstruck for a second season, just hours after it debuted on the streaming service in the United States.

The series created by and starring New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo previously premiered in April on BBC Three in the U.K. The British broadcaster had previously commissioned a second season, so the HBO Max pickup comes as little surprise.

In Starstruck, Matafeo plays a London millennial working two dead-end jobs who sleeps with a guy (Nikesh Patel) and then discovers he’s a movie star. The show follows their budding relationship as they realize they can’t stay away from one another. Avalon (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Breeders) produces the series.

“Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise,” said Jeniffer Kim, senior vp international originals at HBO Max. “Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can’t wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story.”

Said Matafeo, “I’m thrilled that Starstruck will be returning for a second series in the U.S. on HBO Max. I hope American audiences like my accent as much as I like speaking in it.”

Minnie Driver, who guest stars in season one, will return for the second season. Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Quantico) is also joining the cast.

Matafeo executive produces with Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy is series producer.