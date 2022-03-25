‘Starstruck’ Creator and Star Rose Matafeo on Her HBO Max Word-of-Mouth Sensation

Rose Matafeo, who created and stars in HBO Max's 'Starstruck,' joins the podcast this week for an interview about season two of the romantic comedy.

An HBO favorite returns with a new creative team…J.J. Abrams + U2…And Just Like That’s return…Netflix ups its dating profile…and more of the week’s top headlines.

Amid sale rumors, the younger-skewing broadcast network outlined the first of its scripted slate for the 2022-23 season. Five of the seven renewed shows were locks to return as two more bucked the “bubble status” to score surprising pickups. So what about the rest of the bubble slate?

Dan weighs in on what to expect from Sunday’s Academy Awards, including what to expect from the three hosts, if the backlash over the non-televised categories will help improve ratings for the possible best picture winner and more.

Starstruck creator and star Rose Matafeo joins the show this week to discuss season two of her surprise HBO Max hit. The comedian opens up about the creation of the series and the similarities — and key differences — from her own life (“No, I didn’t sleep with a celebrity and this isn’t biographical!”) Matafeo also weighs in on how she never envisioned Starstruck as a rom-com but has come to embrace the show’s status as one of the few of the genre on TV. Matafeo, who also happens to be a die-hard fan of rom-coms, also speaks to the classics that inspired her show. Plus, will there be a third season? Prepare to laugh, it’s a fun conversation.

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews FX’s Atlanta, HBO Max’s Starstruck, Netflix’s Bridgerton and Apple’s Pachinko. (Check out last week’s episode for an interview with Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh for more on the sprawling Apple drama.)

