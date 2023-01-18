Starz Gives ‘BMF’ Quick Season 3 Renewal

Starz wasted little time in securing the future of its drama BMF.

The premium cabler has renewed the Detroit-set series for a third season on the heels of a strong debut performance for season two. Starz says the Jan. 6 premiere brought in 4.1 million viewers across all platforms over its opening weekend.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by his son, Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (portrayed by Da’Vinchi), who rose from a decaying Detroit of the 1980s and founded the influential crime organization Black Mafia Family. Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White also star.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Starz’s Power franchise) executive produces through his G-Unit Film and Television along with showrunner Randy Huggins, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements. G-Unit produces BMF in association with Starz parent Lionsgate Television.