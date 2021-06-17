Starz Programming Chief Christina Davis Exits

Starz president of original programming Christina Davis is leaving the premium cable outlet.

Davis’ departure comes just 13 months after she joined Starz, taking over for former programming chief Carmi Zlotnik. Having started during the pandemic, she never had the chance to work in person with her team.

“Christina Davis has decided to resign her position to pursue other opportunities,” said a Starz spokesperson. “We wish her the best and thank her for her contributions during the past year.”

During her time at Starz, Davis greenlit shows including the recently premiered Blindspotting, Watergate drama Gaslit, Black Mafia Family from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and The Serpent Queen, about Renaissance figure Catherine de Medici. The shows fit the brief from Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch to develop programming for and about women.

Davis came to Starz from Maniac Productions, which she formed with producer Michael Seitzman in 2017. Prior to that she was was executive vp drama series development at CBS, where she shepherded series including Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, SWAT and Person of Interest, among others.

A search is underway for a replacement for Davis in the top programming job. In the interim, executive vp original programming Karen Bailey will lead programming and development efforts, reporting to Hirsch.

Deadline first reported the news.