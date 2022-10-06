Katherine Langford to Topline Starz Thriller

Starz has given a series order to a psychological thriller, The Venery of Samantha Bird, starring Katherine Langford.

The eight-episode drama comes from creator Anna Moriarty and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television Studios. It centers on the title character (Langford, 13 Reasons Why, Knives Out), who while visiting family in New England reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into what seems like a storybook romance.

Underneath their fever dream, however, lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series will explore addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.

“The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz. “Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.”

Salvatore Stabile (Waco) will serve as showrunner on the series and will executive produce with Moriarty and Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects, Station Eleven), via her Pacesetter Productions. Rachel Polan is a co-EP, and Jessica Yu is consulting producer.

Langford is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Independent Management Company in Australia and Shelter PR.