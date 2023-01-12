‘Minx’ Lands at Starz After HBO Max Cancellation

Minx has found a new home after being dropped by HBO Max.

Starz — whose parent company, Lionsgate, produces Minx — has picked up the comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson and will have rights to both seasons of the show. The first ran on HBO Max in spring 2022, and the second had nearly finished production before HBO Max rescinded its renewal and scrapped the series.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience,” creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport said in a statement. “We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season two, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Minx was one of a number of shows Warner Bros. Discovery scuttled, both on HBO Max and its linear channels, as it seeks billions of dollars in cost savings post-merger (other media companies have also joined the un-renewal wave). Lionsgate said at the time it would look for a new home for the series, which had nearly completed production on season two when it was scrapped, and found one in house.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

Added executive producer Paul Feig, “We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz. That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast’s amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz.”

The 1970s-set Minx revolves around Joyce (Lovibond), a young feminist who teams up with a low-rent porn publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine aimed for women. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya also star; Elizabeth Perkins will have a recurring role in season two.

Rapoport executive produces with Feig and Dan Magnante of Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and pilot director Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Johnson is a co-EP.