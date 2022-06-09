Starz’s ‘P-Valley’ Posts Huge Viewer Gains for Season 2 Premiere

Starz’s P-Valley had a big return for the start of its second season, driven by record growth on the premium cable outlet’s streaming app.

The June 3 premiere for the critical favorite, created by Katori Hall, gathered 4.5 million viewers across platforms in the United States over its first three days, Starz says. The bulk of those viewers came from the Starz app, where viewing of P-Valley grew by more than 11 times — 1,018 percent, to be precise — compared to the series premiere in 2020.

The premiere’s on-air audience was just 243,000 viewers (in line with the 261,000 who watched the series debut on July 12, 2020). Replays over the weekend bumped up the linear total some, but as is usually the case with premium cablers in recent years, the great majority of P-Valley’s audience came via other means.

“Katori and the entire P-Valley team have done an amazing job bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim,” said Alison Hoffman, president domestic networks at Starz. “The series exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success.”

Added Hall, “Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out! The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all. I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”

The 4.5 million viewers for P-Valley follows the 3.3 million for the series premiere of Power Book IV: Force in February. That was a record for a Starz series opener across all platforms. Force got a somewhat larger share of its audience from traditional TV viewing, drawing 648,000 for its premiere and 735,000 including replays.

Lionsgate Television produces P-Valley. Hall serves as showrunner and executive produces with Dante Di Loreto.