Starz’s ‘Power Book II’ Ups Larenz Tate to Series Regular (Exclusive)

Larenz Tate will become a bigger part of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost in its second season.

After appearing in two episodes of the Power spinoff’s first season, Tate will become a regular for season two, which is set to premiere Nov. 21. He’ll continue his role as New York City Councilman Rashad Tate.

Though he lost a bid for the governor’s office, Rashad Tate refuses to feel sorry for himself. His older brother Kamaal (Lahmard J. Tate) pushes Rashad to stop waiting for things to happen and to use his influence to take action, which ends up leading to unexpected places. Unsatisfied with just a taste of power, the councilman will have to decide what he’s willing to sacrifice for a place at the table.

Larenz Tate made his debut as the character in season four of Power and became a primary adversary for James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in the show’s final two seasons.

In the forthcoming season of Power Book II, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) faces hard decisions about how to protect what’s left of his family. Unable to do so alone, he turns to those who wield power and influence: Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) and his new partner Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) and Rashad Tate.

Lionsgate Televsion produces Power Book II. Franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp executive produces via her End of Episode banner along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (via his G-Unit Film and Television); Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM; End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich; and Brett Mahoney and Danielle De Jesus.