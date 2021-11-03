‘Heels’ Pins Down Second Season at Starz

Heels is lacing up its wrestling boots again.

Starz has renewed the pro wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell for a second season. The series, which earned strong critical reviews, is set to go back into production in 2022. A premiere date hasn’t been set. The renewal of the Lionsgate Television series comes a few weeks after its first season concluded on the premium cable outlet.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Heels stars Amell (Arrow) as Jack Spade, the star and lead creative force in a small wrestling promotion in Georgia. Alexander Ludwig plays Jack’s younger brother, Ace, who’s a rival in and ut of the ring as they war over their late father’s legacy.

The cast also includes Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia and Chris Bauer. Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos, who recurred in the first season, have been upped to series regulars for season two.

Showrunner Mike O’Malley (Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse), who also has an on-screen part in the show, is set to return in both roles. He executive produces with series creator Michael Waldron, Peter Segal (who directed six of season one’s eight episodes), LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley.