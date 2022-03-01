‘Hightown’ Renewed for Third Season on Starz

Starz is heading back to Hightown.

The premium cable outlet has renewed the Cape Cod-set drama series for a third season. The pickup comes about two months after the show’s second season concluded in late December.

“Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

Created by Rebecca Cutter (who has an overall deal at Starz parent Lionsgate Television), Hightown stars Monica Raymund as Jackie Quinones, a Marine Fisheries agent turned police officer who works to stem the flow of opioids into Cape Cod while battling addiction issues herself. The series also stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood.

Cutter and Raymund also directed episodes of season two, along with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Black Panther), Brandon Sonnier, Radium Cheung, Antonio Negret and Eagle Egilsson.

Hightown is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer TV and Lionsgate TV. Cutter executive produces with Gary Lennon; Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer TV; and Ellen H. Schwartz.