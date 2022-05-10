‘Shining Vale,’ Starring Courteney Cox, Renewed at Starz

Starz will return to Shining Vale.

The premium cable outlet has renewed its series starring Courteney Cox for a second season. The renewal comes about a month Shining Vale completed its first season. Like the first installment, season two will run for eight episodes.

“Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood. We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz.

Cox plays Pat Phelps, a reformed wild child and novelist who, along with husband Terry (Greg Kinnear), cash in their life savings to buy a Victorian mansion in Connecticut as a way to get out of Brooklyn following Pat’s affair with their handyman. Their teenage kids (Gus Birney and Dylan Gage) are pissed, but Pat and Terry see the house as a chance to start fresh and save their marriage — until Pat starts to sense things are not right: doors slam, the piano plays by itself and a woman appears to hover outside the window.

Mira Sorvino and Merrin Dungey also star; Sherilyn Fenn, Rob Morrow and Judith Light had recurring roles in season one.

Jeff Astrof (Trial and Error) wrote the pilot for Shining Vale, from a story by him and fellow executive producer Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe). Astrof also serves as showrunner.

“Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story — especially after the way we ended season one,” Astrof said in a statement. “Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We Are Phelps!’”

Astrof executive produces with Horgan and her Merman Productions partner Clelia Mountford and Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan. Cox is a producer. Shining Vale comes from Warner Bros. TV and Lionsgate TV.