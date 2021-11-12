‘Station 19’ Bids Farewell to an Original Star

[This story contains spoilers from episode 505, “Things We Lost in the Fire,” of ABC’s Station 19.]

As advertised, not everyone survived Thursday’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff said an emotional farewell to Okieriete Onaodowan, best known as original series regular Dean Miller.

The crossover explored how both the firefighters at Station 19 and docs at Grey Sloan responded to a gas explosion in a residential neighborhood. Dean, who was already pondering leaving Seattle with his daughter for a job in Oakland, saved Vic’s (Barrett Doss) life after she was electrocuted by a stray power line. Afterward, Dean continues searching for survivors and ultimately is among those injured when a second house explodes.

Despite Ben’s (Jason George) best efforts, Dean dies from the injuries sustained in the blast as Vic learns of his fate during the Grey’s Anatomy portion of the crossover. Ultimately, Ben and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) are left to care for Dean’s young daughter.

“It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, [Station 19 creator] Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, [director] Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life,” Onaodowan said in a statement Thursday. “I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind and dedicated crew in network TV. And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love. I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

Onaodowan arrived at Station 19 from Broadway, where he originated the roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in Hamilton. He replaced Josh Groban as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 before departing the musical in late 2017.

“I am a better artist and human for having had the opportunity to work with Okieriete Onaodowan,” Grey’s and Station 19 showrunner Vernoff said in a statement. “I am heartbroken by the loss of Dean Miller and that I no longer get to write for Oak. Oak has an expansive spirit and was ready for and craving new artistic horizons — and I truly can’t wait to see what he does next. It will be powerful, it will be deep, and it will be courageous because Oak is all of those things.”

Onaodowan becomes the latest original Station 19 star to exit. Alberto Frezza’s Ryan Tanner and Miguel Sandoval’s Pruitt Herrera — whom Dean’s daughter is named after — were both killed off in season three.

Vernoff took over for creator McKee after season two.