‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 7 With New Showrunners

ABC is returning to Station 19.

The Disney-owned broadcast network has handed out a seventh-season renewal for Station 19, the firefighter-focused spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy. As part of the pickup, ABC has installed Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige as showrunners. The duo take over for Krista Vernoff, who previously announced plans to step down from showrunning both Grey’s and Station 19.

With Grey’s having already been renewed for its 20th season, a pickup for Station 19 was all but a formality and hinged only on closing new deals for Clack and Paige. The drama joins such other previously renewed series on ABC’s 2023-24 broadcast schedule as Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s, The Rookie and Will Trent.

In its sixth season, Station 19 ranks as the No. 1 series on Thursdays at 8 p.m. among women 18-49 and 25-54. The show is among the season’s top 10 broadcast dramas among women ages 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. The Shondaland drama will mark its 100th episode next season.

Clack has been with Grey’s since its start. The emergency medicine doctor originally signed on as the show’s medical adviser. (Check out our “How to Get a Job in Shondaland” feature for her full backstory.) She became head writer and exec producer on Station 19 last year and remains in charge of all the medical aspects of the flagship show’s storylines. “I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter,” she said. “The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake. We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”

Paige, meanwhile, joined Station 19 as a director in the show’s fourth season and was brought back as an exec producer in season six. He started his career as an actor and starred in Showtime’s iconic Queer as Folk before going on to co-create Freeform shows including The Fosters and its spinoff, Good Trouble. “I’m beyond honored to be handed the reins to Station 19 — a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters, and resonant, important stories,” he said. “To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting — we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way.”

Clack and Paige become the third overall showrunners on Station 19. The series was created by Grey’s grad Stacy McKee, who ran it for its first two seasons. Vernoff took over in season three and more closely aligned the show with Grey’s, helping to lift ratings for both.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge and Pat Healy star.

Exec producers include Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.

Keep track of all the broadcast shows that have been renewed, canceled and newly ordered to series with THR’s handy scorecard.