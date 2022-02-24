Stephan James Set to Play Jean-Michel Basquiat in Biopic

If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James is set to star as iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in a limited TV drama from Boat Rocker and James and Shamier Anderson’s Bay Mills Studios.

The project will be set during the 1980s as Basquiat emerges from being an obscure graffiti artist born in Brooklyn to becoming a Neo-expressionist painter of rockstar status in Manhattan. The scripted series will also explore Basquiat’s close friendship with Andy Warhol and his early death.

“We’re grateful to be working with Shamier, Stephan and the entire Bay Mills Studios team to tell the story of a visionary artist whose profound cultural influence only continues to grow with time,” Steve Lescroart, president, Boat Rocker Studios, scripted, said in a statement on Thursday.

James and Anderson have a first-look deal with Boat Rocker through their Bay Mills Studios banner. James is also starring in Boat Rocker’s TV adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23 via Spectrum Originals and AMC. Anderson stars in Boat Rocker’s hit sci-fi drama Invasion for Apple TV+, which was recently renewed for a second season.

“Jean-Michel is an artist I have long revered, and someone who has greatly influenced my work over the years. To embody such a revolutionary, whose influence in the modern era of pop culture is simply immeasurable, will simply be one of the greatest honors of my career,” James said in his own statement.

The untitled Basquiat project is being executive produced by Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell for Boat Rocker, and Anderson and James for Bay Mills Studios. Holly Hubsher is overseeing the project for Bay Mills Studios.

James is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and Norbert Abrams.