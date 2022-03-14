Stephanie Allain Inks Overall Deal With HBO, Warner Bros. TV

History-making producer Stephanie Allain is expanding her relationship with Warner Media.

Allain, who in 2020 became the first Black woman to produce the Oscars, has renewed her first-look deal with Warner Bros. TV and added HBO to the pact. Under the multiple-year deal, the partnership will see Allain and her Homegrown Pictures banner led by Gabrielle Ebron develop scripted originals for the studio, premium cable network and HBO Max as well as outside streaming services, cable and broadcast platforms.

“I’m so excited about the projects we’ve set up at WBTV over the past two years. HBO, HBO Max and WBTV really get my vision for Homegrown Pictures, and Gabi and I are grateful for their support. We look forward to producing culturally specific shows that will resonate with wide audiences,” Allain said.

Allain earned an Emmy nomination for her producing work on the 2020 Oscars. She founded Homegrown in 2003 and has produced titles including Hustle & Flow, Something New, Peeples, Beyond the Lights, Dear White People and The Weekend, among others. Allain also sits on the boards of the American Cinematheque, Producers Guild of America and Cast & Crew, among others.

Allain previously signed a first-look deal with Warners in 2020. Before that, she exec produced four seasons of Netflix’s Dear White People, Freeform’s Life-Size 2 and the special Women in Film Presents: Make it Work. Beyond the WBTV/HBO pact, Allain’s Homegrown as a first-look film deal with Endeavor Content.

Allain is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.