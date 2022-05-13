Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie in Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’

Stephanie Beatriz is back in business at NBCUniversal.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum has signed on as a lead opposite Anthony Mackie in Peacock’s Twisted Metal.

The action comedy, ordered straight to series in February, is based on the beloved PlayStation video game of the same name. The half-hour, live-action series revolves around a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.

Beatriz will play Quiet, a ferocious, bad-ass car thief who acts purely on instinct. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet wishes to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie).

The Sony Pictures Television-produced series is based on an original take on the property by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland). Michael Jonathan Smith, who works with Sony on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, serves as showrunner, writer and exec producer. PlayStation Productions and Universal Television are also attached to the co-production.

Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will exec produce and direct multiple episodes of the series. Will Arnett and Marc Forman, via their Electric Avenue banner, also exec produce after the duo secured the rights to Twisted Metal. Reese and Wernick also exec produce alongside Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Hermen Hulst.

The casting brings Beatriz back into the Universal Television fold after she spent eight seasons starring on Fox-turned-NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The comedy, it’s worth noting, is available to stream on Peacock. Her recent credits include Disney’s animated hit Encanto and Warner Bros.’ In the Heights. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Goodman Genow.

A premiere time frame for Twisted Metal has not yet been determined.