Stephen A. Smith Crowns “Milk Crate Challenge” Participants Dumbest on Earth

Stephen A. Smith is thoroughly unimpressed with the latest (dangerous) social media trend: the “Milk Crate Challenge.”
While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the well-known ESPN personality used a portion of his monologue to skewer the trend in which participants attempt to walk across a large stack of (highly-unstable) milk crates without falling. Spoiler alert: the challenge has become so popular due to the brutal wipeouts.
“I challenge anybody — anybody on Earth — to find people dumber than these people!” Smith said. “What is wrong with these people? First, you drink the milk from the crates to get strong bones — then you fall off the crates to break them?!”
Amid his mini-rant, Smith said TikTok foolery poses as great a threat to public health as COVID-19.
“Can you imagine that eulogy?” he asked. “He died doing what he loved — acting like a total dummy.”
Snoop Dogg was a guest on the Monday show, and he also poked fun at the trend when he acted as a commentator for one of the videos. Snoop has become a fan favorite for calling sporting events due to his high-energy, hilarious wit.
“When they starting to shake, you know it is going to break,” Snoop said as the video showed a person tumbling from a large stack of crates, hitting one square in his chest. “His new name is Chesta because his chest-a hurt tomorrow.”
Watch Smith’s monologue below.
