Stephen A. Smith Crowns “Milk Crate Challenge” Participants Dumbest on Earth

Stephen A. Smith attends the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stephen A. Smith is thoroughly unimpressed with the latest (dangerous) social media trend: the “Milk Crate Challenge.”

While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the well-known ESPN personality used a portion of his monologue to skewer the trend in which participants attempt to walk across a large stack of (highly-unstable) milk crates without falling. Spoiler alert: the challenge has become so popular due to the brutal wipeouts.

“I challenge anybody — anybody on Earth — to find people dumber than these people!” Smith said. “What is wrong with these people? First, you drink the milk from the crates to get strong bones — then you fall off the crates to break them?!”

Amid his mini-rant, Smith said TikTok foolery poses as great a threat to public health as COVID-19.

“Can you imagine that eulogy?” he asked. “He died doing what he loved — acting like a total dummy.”

Snoop Dogg was a guest on the Monday show, and he also poked fun at the trend when he acted as a commentator for one of the videos. Snoop has become a fan favorite for calling sporting events due to his high-energy, hilarious wit.

“When they starting to shake, you know it is going to break,” Snoop said as the video showed a person tumbling from a large stack of crates, hitting one square in his chest. “His new name is Chesta because his chest-a hurt tomorrow.”

Watch Smith’s monologue below.