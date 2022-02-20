Stephen Amell Responds to Peacemaker’s Green Arrow Jab by Taking Aim at John Cena’s Wrestling Moves

[This story contains spoilers for the season finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker.]

Stephen Amell entered the ring after the season one finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker fired a shot at Green Arrow.

Amell, who starred as the DC Comics hero for eight seasons on The CW’s Arrow, addressed a line from Peacemaker’s finale that debuted Thursday. During the episode, the title character, played by John Cena, invoked My Little Pony by quipping derisively that Green Arrow “goes to brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.”

After a Twitter user tagged Amell to ask if he had a response, the actor, who currently plays a wrestler on the Starz series Heels, replied on Friday, “Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv.”

Green Arrow is hardly the first hero to be at the receiving end of a barb delivered on the show by Cena, who established himself as one of the WWE’s biggest stars before segueing to a career as a Hollywood A-lister.

Indeed, Peacemaker has previously quipped that Aquaman has sexual relationships with fish. However, Peacemaker series creator James Gunn recently stated that Jason Momoa, who portrays Aquaman in the DCEU and appeared in the Peacemaker finale, had no problem when told about the jabs.