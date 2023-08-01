Stephen Amell Clarifies His “Misinterpreted” Anti-Strike Comments in Lengthy Statement

Stephen Amell is providing a bunch of additional context to his controversial viral comments regarding the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Writing on Instagram, the 42-year-old seemingly tries to walk back his “I do not support striking” stance that he made during an appearance at Raleigh’s GalaxyCon last weekend.

“Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike,” the Arrow and Heels star wrote. “To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.”

Amell then breaks down each of his quotes:

1. I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.

“This doesn’t need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them.”

2. I do not support striking, I don’t.

“What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.”

3. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.

“In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

4. I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic.

“What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, ‘I think that thinking…?’ Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.”

Amell then concluded: “As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions,’ which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.”

Amell’s original comments was considered one of the first by an actor to say anything against the strike, which began July 14 after SAG-AFTRA’s contract expired and talks broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA has not replied to a request for comment on Amell’s statement.