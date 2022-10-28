Stephen C. Grossman, ‘Newhart’ Producer, Dies at 76

Stephen C. Grossman, who served in various producing capacities on all eight seasons of the acclaimed 1982-90 CBS sitcom Newhart, died Thursday of coronavirus complications, his wife, Joan, announced. He was 76.

Grossman also worked with Bob Newhart on two other CBS shows, Bob, which aired from 1992-93, and George & Leo, which paired the comedy legend with Judd Hirsch for one season in 1997-98.

His 35 years in the entertainment industry began in the late 1960s when he moved from Silver Spring, Maryland, to New York to pursue acting. He understudied on Broadway, was a stage manager at the Circle in the Square Theatre and worked for director Gil Cates.

A job offer in 1977 brought Grossman, his wife and newborn daughter to Hollywood and MTM Enterprises, at the time among the busiest producers in television. In addition to Newhart — where he also directed three episodes — Grossman worked in production and postproduction on pilots and series including The Betty White Show, Mary and The Mary Tyler Moore Comedy Hour.

After leaving MTM in 1990, Grossman had jobs at Warner Bros., Paramount Television, Disney, Turner TV, Spelling Productions, NBC Productions, the Carsey-Werner Co., Steven Bochco Productions and CBS Productions.

He landed producing credits on other shows including Hope & Gloria, Public Morals, Conrad Bloom, Love & Money and Reno 911!

Grossman was co-president of the American Association of Producers in 2001 when the group merged with the Producers Guild of America, giving that organization about 1,000 members. At the PGA, he helped launch its diversity and inclusion committee.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer; son-in law Spencer; grandson Brenden; two sisters; and a brother.

A funeral service is set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Groman Eden Mortuary in Mission Hills. The family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.