Skip to main content

Stephen Colbert Updates Viewers on “Not Fun” Experience With COVID-19

Returning to CBS' 'Late Show,' the host sent well wishes to Jimmy Kimmel, who also recently tested positive, while quipping that he had sent his LA-based counterpart a lot of licked items.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show' Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Stephen Colbert returned to CBS’ Late Show on Monday night after having COVID-19, which he shared with the audience that, despite being “fully vaxxed and boosted,” was “no fun.”

Colbert announced he tested positive on April 21, forcing the cancellation of that night’s show. The Late Show had a planned week off from taping new episodes last week, giving Colbert extra time to recover.

At the top of Monday night’s show, the host quipped that applause from the audience was “all the medicine you need” while sharing that he was “back” and “feeling fine.”

Still, it seems that he didn’t feel great during his first few days after testing positive and that he’s still not totally back to normal.

Related Stories

Jimmy Kimmel Live
TV

Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19, Names Mike Birbiglia as Fill-In Host

Camera assist Rigel “Che” Yaluk prepares camera during production of the indie feature film, “The Star City Murders” on July 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Effective June 15, 2021, Los Angeles County has retired the health protocols specific to film, television, and commercial production. However, many unions, such as SAG-AFTRA, provides supplemental precautionary guidelines as detailed in “The Safe Way Forward,” including, but not limited to: continued Covid-19 testing, temperature checks, PPE for crew, and use of “Zones.”
Business

Hollywood's COVID-19 Set Protocols Stay In Effect As Talks Keep Up Over New Agreement

“The first three days sucked,” Colbert said. “But by day six, I was testing negative. Now on day 12, I’m back with a serious head cold. So, go figure.”

Later, at his desk ahead of introducing another segment, Colbert urged those who were watching to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t already done so “because it is not a pleasant experience.”

He also revealed that his wife, Evie, was sick at the same time he was, saying that the pair were “forced nesting” at home together.

And he shared well wishes for fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

But he couldn’t resist joking about how his West Coast counterpart could have gotten sick.

“Of course, I’m on the East Coast, Jimmy’s in LA, there’s no way I could have given it to him,” Colbert said. “And yes, last week, I did lick a lot of things and FedEx them to his office. But I only paid for two days: gotta be sterile by the time he opens it.”

Watch Colbert’s monologue and additional comments below.


More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad