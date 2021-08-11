Stephen Colbert Tackles Andrew Cuomo Resignation: “Evidently He Gave Himself Two Weeks Notice”

The Late Show opened Tuesday night’s episode with a re-edited version of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech, in which words were pieced together to express that the Governor of New York harassed a series of women.

Host Stephen Colbert expressed surprise that Cuomo, who announced his resignation earlier on Tuesday amid a sexual harassment scandal, will remain in the role for another fourteen days.

“Evidently he gave himself two weeks’ notice,” quipped the late-night host.

After referencing several of the allegations against Cuomo, Colbert said: “At the press conference, Cuomo took full responsibility for his actions…sort of.” The Late Show cut to Cuomo stating that while he never crossed the line with anyone, he did not know that the line has been “re-drawn.”

Colbert went on to comment, “One of the more disturbing details in the attorney general’s report was the allegation that Cuomo harassed a member of his own security detail.” The Late Show played a clip of Cuomo stating that he would sometimes pat an employee on the back or stomach as a gesture of appreciation.

A five-month investigation by the state attorney general’s office found that Cuomo harassed 11 women and created a hostile work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.” He faces the possibility of criminal charges.

Apparently, Andrew Cuomo touches police officers on the stomach. A tradition he started with his original chief of security, Larry Poppin’ Fresh. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FX78H00OgJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 11, 2021

Cuomo, who was called to step down by President Biden last week, denies the allegations against him. “I’m a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated; I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society,” he said in a statement with his resignation.

Now taking Cuomo’s place will be Kathy Hochul, who will — “in a fitting bit of karma,” said Colbert — become New York City’s first female governor.