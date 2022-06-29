Stephen Curry to Host ESPY Awards

After picking up a fourth NBA championship and being named Finals MVP, Stephen Curry is not coasting through the off-season. The Golden State Warriors superstar is booked to host The ESPYS presented by Capital One on July 20 in Los Angeles.

The gig, his first hosting a major live TV event, coincides with Curry’s three individual ESPY nominations this year including best athlete in men’s sports, best record-breaking performance (for most 3-pointers in NBA history), and best NBA player. He’s also nominated alongside his Golden State Warriors as best team.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” said Curry in a statement. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

Rob King, executive editor at large for ESPN Content, said the team is thrilled to have Curry join this year, calling him “one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation.” King added: “Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Prods. As part of Curry’s hosting deal, his partner at Unanimous Media, Erick Peyton, will join the show as co-executive producer. The pair and their Unanimous team signed a global partnership last fall with Comcast NBCUniversal. Curry also recently hosted HBO Max’s reality series About Last Night alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry. The Unanimous slate, focused on family, sports and faith-based content, also produces ABC’s sports reality competition series Holey Moley, currently in its fourth season.

The ESPYS air live on July 20 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC. A full list of this year’s nominations can be found here.