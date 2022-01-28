Stephen Hayes Joins NBC News as Analyst

Longtime Fox News commentator Stephen Hayes is joining NBC News as a contributor and political analyst.

Hayes, CEO and editor of The Dispatch, will make his first appearance at NBC on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Jan. 30. Hayes and Jonah Goldberg resigned from Fox News in Nov. 2021 in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge series, which suggested that the Jan. 6, 2020 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have been a “false flag” attack meant to allow the government to persecute conservatives.

Hayes will make regular appearances on NBC News platforms that include TODAY, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and NBC News NOW.

“I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years. He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment … even when it comes to our beloved Green Bay Packers,” NBC News political director and Meet the Press moderator Todd said in a statement.

Hayes’ conservative voice will become part of NBC News’ special political and election coverage across linear, streaming and digital platforms ahead of this year’s midterms and the 2024 presidential election. He has already been a frequent panelist on the Meet the Press show.

Hayes was a Fox News contributor for 12 years, joining the network’s coverage of Supreme Court nominations, major presidential speeches and primary and general election nights.