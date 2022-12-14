Stephen “tWitch” Boss, ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and ‘SYTYCD’ Star, Dies at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss at the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved DJ-turned-executive producer who helped get the audience to their feet for nine years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and who got his big break on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at 40.

The dancer, choreographer, actor and producer died by suicide on Tuesday, a rep confirmed. Wife Allison Holker Boss also confirmed the news in a statement, highlighting her husband’s light and legacy.

Boss died in a Los Angeles hotel room, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. TMZ was first to report the news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” said Holker on Wednesday. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Her statement continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She also shared a message to her husband, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The pair met on So You Think You Can Dance in 2010 and have three children together.

Boss got his Hollywood start in 2003 as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and on talent competition Star Search, where he was a runner-up.

In 2008, he again placed runner-up, this time on the popular Fox competition show So You Think You Can Dance, where he would go on to meet Holker. The pro dancers were all-stars together on the seventh season in 2010, and got together at the end of that year’s competition.

“We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since,” Boss told People earlier this year. “There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day. And we never looked back.”

The couple married in a Paso Robles, California, ceremony in 2013 and have three children, daughters Weslie, 13, and Zaia, 2, and son Maddox, 6.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ, eventually becoming a breakout star on the series. He was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

More to come.