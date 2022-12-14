Ellen DeGeneres and ‘SYTYCD’ Team Remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “A Kind Soul and Talented Performer”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner, Questlove and Kerry Washington were among those in Hollywood’s entertainment, music and dance communities sharing remembrances, tributes and condolences on Wednesday following the news of the Ellen show DJ-turned-co-executive producer and So You Think You Can Dance alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death.

Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the beloved dancer, choreographer, actor and producer and mother to their three children, confirmed the news of his death at 40 in a statement that celebrated his light and legacy. Boss, who was found in a Los Angeles hotel room, died by suicide, according to his rep.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” said Holker Boss, a reality star pro dancer who met her husband on So You Think You Can Dance. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

On Wednesday morning, tributes and remembrances began rolling in, including from long-time Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner, who tweeted a solemn, “Rest, my friend.” The show’s host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared her own statement on Instagram, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

The hip-hop dancer, who broke out with his success from the competition series So You Think You Can Dance, began as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and remained on the talk show, eventually becoming a co-executive producer, for nine years until DeGeneres and her show signed off earlier this year.

While the Ellen Show may have become Boss’ most high-profile job, his dancing career was brought to the attention of TV viewers when he joined as a constant on season four of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. In a lengthy tribute to her fellow So You Think You Can Dance judge, Leah Remini wrote that she was “heartbroken” over the news of his death, adding that Boss’ passing “will leave a big hole in many hearts” and that her “heart goes out to his family, his friends, and to the many people whom he inspired.”

“tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show,” she added. “tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride.”

In their own statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions said they will “always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. ‘tWitch,’ we will miss you dearly.”

Fellow dancer and TV Judge Paula Abdul took to social media to share how “devastated” she was by the news of tWitch’s death. “tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart,” she tweeted. “He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community.”

Roots co-founder, DJ and filmmaker Questlove wrote a lengthy message on Instagram, encouraging others to take care of their mental health. “I have no words man,” he wrote of Boss’ passing. “May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives.”

Actress and producer Kerry Washington took to her social media, sharing mental health resources while talking about how the “world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

Pose creator and writer Steven Canals tweeted similar sentiments and celebrated Boss’ positive demeanor. “He always exuded joy,” he wrote. “You never know what a person is dealing with. Check in with your people. RIP Twitch.”

TV host and actress Yvette Nicole Brown expressed her shock at Boss’ passing, writing, “What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.”

Fellow actor Jason Alexander tweeted Wednesday morning that while he didn’t know Boss directly, he is “so sad” at his loss. “His smile, his persona and his shining talent always brought me joy. My sympathy to his loved ones. I wish you and him peace,” he tweeted.

Comedian and talk show host Loni Love remembered the creative talent for his “kind soul,” going on to describe him as a sweet person. “That is how I will remember Twitch,” she added. “My heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids. [T]his is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly.”

Fellow comedian Roy Funches called Boss “A good man and bright light gone way too soon,” while journalist and TV host Katie Couric called the news of his death “so so sad.”

The Twitter account for Magic Mike Live also paid tribute to Boss, who was attached to the movie franchise. “Rest in Power, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss,” the account tweeted. “Such a kind soul and talented performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

