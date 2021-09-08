Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Revisits His Exit 25 Years Later

Steve from Blue’s Clues wants viewers to know one thing: He never forgot you.

Steve Burns, who originated the role as human companion Steve on the beloved Nick Jr. program that launched in 1996, has returned on the show’s 25th anniversary with an explanation on his abrupt exit from the starring role. In a 2002 episode titled “Steve Went to College,” the original host handed the show off to his brother, Joe (played by Donovan Patton), when he walked out the front door of the family home, bags in tow.

“You remember how when we were younger we used to run around with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff, and then one day I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I’m leaving. This is my brother Joe. He’s your new best friend.’ And then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time. Can we just talk about that?”

Burns acknowledged that Steve leaving for college was indeed “abrupt,” but he went on to explain how “challenging but great” the time since has been, noting what both he and viewers have accomplished. “We started out with clues and now it’s, what? Student loans and jobs and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. And I wanted to tell you I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help.”

He added, “I guess I just wanted to say that, after all these years, I never forgot you… ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

In the replies, the now grown-up millennial fans of Burns’ run on the animated series reacted emotionally to the heartfelt words.

The message, which was shared by Nick Jr. on social media, follows the three Blue’s Clues hosts recently reuniting for a TikTok video as part of the program’s 25th anniversary celebrations — Burns, Patton and Joshua Dela Cruz, the latter who Burns helped to cast for the 2018 reboot, Blues Clues & You. Burns himself has appeared in the reboot.

Nickelodeon also went into production on a Blues Clues & You! movie this summer.