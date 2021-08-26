Steve Harvey to Host Primetime ABC Court Show

Steve Harvey is going to court with ABC.

The comedian and Celebrity Family Feud host will star in Judge Steve Harvey, a primetime court show set to air on the broadcast network in 2022. During its time at the Television Critics Association on Thursday, the network also announced a special marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and guest lineups for Shark Tank and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Judge Steve Harvey will feature Harvey serving as judge and jury for a set of disputes ranging from small claims to larger disputes. Harvey will adjudicate the cases based on “his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” per ABC.

The 10-episode series comes from Den of Thieves and Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, with Myeshia Mizuno (Couples Court) serving as showrunner.

Other notes from ABC’s TCA presentations:

– Kevin Hart will serve as a guest Shark on Shark Tank, which begins its 13th season Oct. 8. The comedian and entrepreneur is one of five guests on the business-focused show. The others are Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of apparel company Good American; Peter Jones of the BBC’s Dragons’ Den; Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia; and returning guest Daniel Lubetzky, founder of snack company Kind.

– Disney-owned ABC will air a two-hour special celebrating the 50th anniversary of Disney World’s opening. Whoopi Goldberg will host The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World, which will feature performances by Christina Aguilera and live-action Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey, along with a host of celebrity appearances and a look at the park’s history and future. It’s set to air Oct. 1.

– Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has set its contestant lineup for season two, which begins Sept. 26. Those playing for charity include Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir and Ali Wentworth.