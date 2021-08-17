Steve Prinz Exits Amazon Development Role for First-Look Film, TV Deal

One of Amazon’s first entertainment executives is changing his relationship with the retail giant/streamer.

Steve Prinz, who joined Amazon in 2012 and helped the company enter the scripted originals space under former head Roy Price, is stepping down from his current role overseeing the company’s first-look and overall deals for one of his own.

The former development exec has inked his own first-look feature film and television deals and will work with Amazon to create new projects for the SVOD platform. As part of the pact, Prinz will board Amazon’s Paper Girls and the upcoming second season of horror anthology Them as an exec producer. He is also exec producing several other projects in various stages of development at Amazon, including Alma Har’el series Woman of the Year.

“It is an honor to work more intimately with the artists I revere, and a privilege to launch a venture dedicated to bold and unique visions at the place I’ve called home for almost a decade,” said Prinz. “I’m endlessly thankful to the entire team at Amazon Studios for providing this awesome opportunity and for creating an environment where passion has impact.”

Prinz most recently served as global series exec for Amazon Studios, overseeing development of content from creators with first-look and overall deals with the company including Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Riz Ahmed, Little Marvel and more. During his exec tenure, he oversaw such recent originals as The Underground Railroad and the first season of Them.

“We are thrilled that Steve will be working with us in such key roles, while also getting this well-deserved chance to flex his creative muscles in a new way,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Steve has been a vital part of the Amazon Studios family from the beginning, and we’re so happy he’ll remain with us as a trusted hand on not only Paper Girls and Them, but other exciting projects to come.”

Prinz most recently reported to Nick Pepper, the former Legendary TV head who was hired in March to the newly created role of head of studio creative content. Prinz, whose role will not be replaced, worked alongside Amanda Greenblatt overseeing talent deals and Lauren O’Connor, who heads the IP and literary group. Pepper’s unit will find and develop original ideas and existing IP, package them with talent and help deliver the finished product to Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV streaming services.

Prinz’s departure comes months after Amazon’s Jennifer Salke restructured its TV development team under heads Vernon Sanders and Alberg Cheng. The months-old structure is organized into a threaded leadership built around development, series and IP/talent management. Marc Reseghini serves as U.S./global head of development, with Laura Lancaster as head of series.