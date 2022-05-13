Steven Moffat Talks ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Sherlock’

'The Time Traveler's Wife' showrunner Steven Moffat joins the podcast this week to discuss the HBO series, 'Doctor Who' and 'Sherlock.'

1. Headlines

Greg Daniels and Courteney Cox have reason to celebrate, Maisie Williams enters the fashion world and more of the week’s top headlines.

2. Hell Week, explained

NBC, CBS and The CW have made all their series pickups, renewals and cancellations, with ABC and Fox still to come. Ahead of next week’s formal presentations, we run through each network’s big questions, the surprising decisions and what’s still to come.

3. Warner Bros. Discovery TV cuts

Leading execs at TNT/TBS/TruTV and Warners’ kids and family group were let go as the newly merged conglomerate gives a Discovery veteran a wider purview.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

We’re joined this week by Steven Moffat, the longtime showrunner on Doctor Who and the Emmy-winning co-creator of Sherlock. Moffat, who has also adapted Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Dracula for television is currently the showrunner on HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, based on the bestseller by Audrey Niffenegger. The showrunner opens up about his passion for time travel stories, making Wife as an ongoing drama series and why he’s drawn to adapting some of the biggest properties around. “I’m just a fanboy,” he says. “I’m not an adapter for hire and I never though I’d end up being someone who is a serial adapter. …It’s an act of public worship in a way.” Moffat also discusses his thoughts on the new Doctor, the future of Sherlock and his homages to Wife in “The Girl in the Fireplace.”

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews HBO Max’s Hacks, Apple’s The Essex Serpent, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, Amazon’s The Kids in the Hall and HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife.

