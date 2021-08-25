Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon Team for HBO Max Limited Series

Steven Soderbergh has landed another project at HBO Max.

Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon (Now You See Me, Bill and Ted Face the Music) — who worked together on the streamer’s feature film No Sudden Move — have scored a series order for Full Circle, a limited series about a kidnapping gone awry. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce with Solomon, who’s writing the script, and Casey Silver, who produced No Sudden Move.

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move,” said Joey Chavez, executive vp original drama at HBO Max. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

Full Circle follows the investigation of a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. It marks the third collaboration between Soderbergh, Solomon and Silver; the trio also worked together on Mosaic, which debuted as an interactive mystery via a mobile app and later ran on HBO. (Soderbergh was also an exec producer of Bill & Ted Face the Music.)

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” said Soderbergh. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

The series order continues Soderbergh’s working relationship with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. In addition to No Sudden Move and Full Circle, the filmmaker is exec producing The Real Magic Mike, a competition show based on his 2012 movie. The streamer will also distribute Soderbergh’s feature Kimi as part of WarnerMedia’s decision to release Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate on HBO Max.