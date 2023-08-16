Stevie Nicks Says ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Made Her Feel Like a “Ghost Watching My Own Story”

Stevie Nicks is sharing her praise for Daisy Jones & The Six, months after the Emmy-nominated series premiered.

Though author Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote the book that the Prime Video series was adapted from, has previously said the novel is not strictly based on Fleetwood Mac, she has admitted that she drew inspiration from the renowned rock band. During an interview with Penguin Books UK in 2019, Reid said she “started with the germ of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac,” but also researched many other ‘70s singers and bands.

Even before the show’s release, fans have been quick to point out parallels between Fleetwood Mac and Daisy Jones & The Six, including each of the band’s members and romantic pairings. Particularly, similarities were noted between Nicks and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), as well as keyboardist Christine McVie and Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse). Now, Nicks has taken to social media to give her input.

“Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time,” Nicks wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday. “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue.”

In the 10-episode series, released in March, fans also noticed the close friendship that developed between Daisy and Karen, which they said was similar to Nicks and McVie, who died in November 2022. The show followed the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the ’70s in the Los Angeles music scene.

Co-showrunner Will Graham responded to Nicks’ post, writing, “Well. This is amazing. Thanks so much for watching @StevieNicks. Everyone involved in the show loves you.”

In June, Scott Neustadter, who served as showrunner alongside Graham, told The Hollywood Reporter that producers feared that the series’ original music would also inspire more comparisons with Fleetwood Mac. So they called on songwriters and record producers to create several original tracks that sounded like music from the ’70s but by a band that never existed, which is no easy feat.

They ended up collaborating with music producers Blake Mills and Tony Berg after the duo pitched them an idea no one else had. “They didn’t want the music to sound like any one band,” Neustadter explained. “They knew you shouldn’t be able to cite all the influences. It should sound like just a cool record in your collection that came out around that time.”

Daisy Jones & The Six scored a total of nine Emmy nominations this year.