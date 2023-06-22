Stormy Daniels Teases ‘For the Love of DILFs’ Second Season (Exclusive)

Stormy Daniels is best known her alleged relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and starring in or directing hundreds of adult films.

But Daniels embraced reality TV as the host of For the Love of DILFs and tells The Hollywood Reporter about the high stakes she envisions for an upcoming season season of the gay dating show on OUTtv.

“I hope to have more oil and sequins this time round and I know that they’re making me dress more like a girl. … It’s definitely a lot more fun and a lot more edgier this year,” Daniels said after the series producer, Daddy TV, unveiled an exclusive first-look deal with LGBTQ+ TV network OUTtv on Thursday.

The second season marks the first commission for the first-look deal as Daniels returns to oversee five himbos and five daddies looking for love and not being kicked out of the glitzy mansion in which the competition series For the Love of DILFs is set.

“It’s going to be way better than the first season because we have experience, we know what work and what doesn’t and we’re all way more prepared this time to go big or go home,” she explained.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is also excited about possibly doing more reality TV given the queer TV tie-up between Daddy TV and OUTtv. “That means I can probably convince them — I mean gently bully them — into hiring me for more things,” she said of her wish list to be directed at Daddy TV executive producers Artie Shaw and Topher Cusumano.

The first season of For the Love of DILFs introduced Daniels for the first time to the world of unscripted content. “It was actually my first time working on something that relies so heavily on me being ad lib, in the moment. Because you never know what someone’s going to do during a challenge or say in an interview. That was my first time really having to be on camera by the seat of my pants,” she said.

Daddy TV, a queer-owned production company based in New York, has other unscripted credits like Hot Haus, hosted by Tiffany “New York” Pollard; Iconic Justice, hosted by Judge Willam; and the docuseries X-Rated: NYC and Miami Dolls.

Toronto-based OUTtv, a pioneering LGBTQ+ TV and streaming service, is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Prime and other North American platforms.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Daddy TV after years of collaborating on reality hits. Both teams are passionate about our mission to tell authentic, diverse queer stories for global audiences,” Philip Webb, OUTtv’s COO, said of the first-look deal in a statement.

Canada’s TV regulator originally licensed OUTtv as Pride Vision in 2001 to become the world’s first gay TV network, before the channel was rebranded as OUTtv in 2006 to reach out as well to a mainstream TV audience.