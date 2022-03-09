‘Strange New Worlds’ Teaser Trailer: First Look at New ‘Star Trek’ Series

The first teaser trailer for the back-to-basics Star Trek series Strange New Worlds has landed.

Below is a first look at the new drama from Paramount+, which seeks to recapture the pioneering spirit of The Original Series.

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as he leads the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk. The show is billed as a return to the classic planet-of-the-week space exploration format of the 1960s Star Trek. It also stars Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The series is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, which introduced these new iterations of Pike, Number One and Spock during its second season.

Previously, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman confirmed that one of the show’s new castmembers has a link to the show’s most iconic villain, the infamous Khan Noonien-Singh. Actress Christina Chong was announced as playing a series regular named La’an Noonien-Singh in the show. Goldsman hinted that Khan might eventually appear on the show, but not in its debut season. Henry Alonso Myers also serves as a co-showrunner of the CBS Studios series.

Strange New Worlds launches May 5 on Paramount+.