‘Strange Planet’ Trailer Offers Quirky Take on Everyday Life

Danny Pudi and Hannah Einbinder lead the voice cast for absurdist, blue humanoids in the Apple TV+ adult cartoon series based on Nathan Pyle’s web comics and set to bow Aug. 9.

Strange Planet
Strange Planet Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s first trailer for Strange Planet promises an absurdist take on everyday life in the animated adult series from co-creator Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame that is set to debut on Aug. 9.

“The bad moments will pass. Even the good moments will pass. That’s what our existence is all about,” one humanoid tells another in the teaser trailer for the series based on the graphic novel by Nathan Pyle, who is also a co-creator and executive producer.

Amalia Levari serves as the showrunner for the whimsical comedy, as it tells profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Strange Planet has a voice cast that includes Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi and Hannah Einbinder.

Levari, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lauren Pomerantz, Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also executive produce the animated series from Apple Studios and ShadowMachine. The first season of Strange Planet will launch Aug. 9 with an initial three episodes. The remaining seven episodes will stream starting every Wednesday ahead of its Sept. 27 finale.

Strange Planet is Harmon’s fourth animated series, joining Adult Swim megahit Rick and Morty, Fox’s upcoming Krapopolis and FXX’s recently ordered Little Demon. Levari, who earned an Emmy in 2015 for writing on Comedy Central’s Over the Garden Wall, also counts Nickelodeon’s Harvey Breaks among her credits.

Strange Planet becomes Apple’s second animated series, joining Disney-owned Loren Bouchard entry Central Park (which returns for its second season this month).

