Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle Team for ‘Strange Planet’ Series at Apple

Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle are teaming for a "Strange Planet" TV series at Apple.

Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet is getting the TV treatment.

Apple TV+ has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for an animated series based on Pyle’s webcomic and best-selling graphic novels of the same name.

The series will tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant plant not unlike our own. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner on the whimsical and comedic series. Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will be credited as a co-creator alongside Pyle on the series. The duo will exec produce alongside Levari (Over the Garden Wall).

Strange Planet will be produced in-house at Apple’s recently launched Apple Studios alongside animation production house ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Final Space). Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will exec produce for ShadowMachine alongside Steve Levy and Pyle’s wife, Taylor Alexy Pyle.

Illustrator, author and writer Pyle previously had one of his designs featured on Harmon’s former cult NBC comedy Community. He has published multiple New York Times best-selling books. He launched webcomic Strange Planet in early 2019. The comic follows a planet of genderless aliens and explores the complexities of the human race. The series gained a following on Instagram, leading to a book in November of the same year. A second book followed a year later. The Pyles are repped by CAA, the Gernert Co. and Weintraub.

Strange Planet is Harmon’s fourth animated series, joining Adult Swim mega-hit Rick and Morty, Fox’s upcoming Krapopolis and FXX’s recently ordered Little Demon. He’s repped by CAA.

Levari, who earned an Emmy in 2015 for writing on Comedy Central’s Over the Garden Wall, also counts Nickelodeon’s Harvey Breaks among her credits. She’s with Kaplan Perrone and Morris Yorn.

Strange Planet becomes Apple’s second animated series, joining Disney-owned Loren Bouchard entry Central Park (which returns for its second season this month).