‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Teases Season 4 Volume 2: “You Learn a Lot”

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is offering hints at what fans can expect when the Netflix sci-fi series’ highly anticipated volume 2 of season four drops Friday.

During his visit to The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the actor who plays Dustin addressed host Jimmy Fallon mentioning that the second volume only includes two episodes.

“The eighth episode is, I think, probably an hour and a half,” Matarazzo, 19, said about the fourth season. “But episode nine is getting close to two and a half hours. It’s a movie.”

He continued about the entire season, “It’s nine movies, practically. All of them are close to an hour and a half — all of them over an hour.”

Fallon praised the upcoming episodes by saying, “It’s all starting to pay off, and everything works, and it’s really cool.” Matarazzo concurred and added, “You learn a lot.”

The actor went on to discuss the first and only time he and Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays season four villain Vecna, interacted on set. As it turned out, the encounter was a bit off-putting.

“I saw Vecna sitting there, and I looked at him and was like, ‘Hi, it’s great to see you,'” the Prank Encounters host recalled. “I haven’t seen him since the table read, and he was just like (nonchalantly), ‘Yeah, how are you? It’s good to see you’ — in a lawn chair, feet up. Whole [upper] half done up in Vecna gear. It is unsettling and just bonkers.”

Stranger Things 4′s Volume 2 launches Friday on Netflix.