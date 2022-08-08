‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Joins ‘Fargo’ Season 5

Joe Keery’s latest TV role will take him from Hawkins, Indiana, to Fargo.

The Stranger Things regular is one of three actors to join the FX anthology’s fifth season. Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani have also been cast in the series, which is set to begin production in the fall.

The three join Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the cast.

Per usual with Fargo, character details are scant at the moment. Keery will play a character named Gator Tillman. Morris (New Girl, Hulu’s Woke) will play Witt Farr. Moorjani’s (Never Have I Ever) character is named Indira Olmstead.

The fifth season of Noah Hawley’s not-true crime anthology is set in 2019 — in keeping with a pattern of alternating seasons set in the past decade or so with those set farther in the past — and has this as its logline: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

FX chairman John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter last week that the coming season will be “particularly comedic”: “It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it,” he said.

Keery is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment, Viewpoint and Goodman Genow; Morris by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan; and Moorjani by A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Goodman Genow.

Hawley created Fargo, loosely based on the 1996 Coen brothers film. He serves as showrunner and executive produces with Warren Littlefield, Joel and Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. MGM Television and FX Productions produce, with MGM as lead studio.