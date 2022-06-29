‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Says “F*** the Supreme Court” After Jimmy Fallon Encourages Her

Maya Hawke didn’t hold back while visiting The Tonight Show as she discussed her family history with abortion in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Stranger Things star, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, joined host Jimmy Fallon on the NBC late-night show on Tuesday and mentioned that she had been talking to her mom in preparation for this Tonight Show appearance. Hawke explained that she and Thurman ended up discussing the Washington Post op-ed that Thurman wrote in September 2021 about an abortion the Pulp Fiction actress described having had in her late teens.

“We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” Hawke, 23, recalled. “My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.”

Hawke continued, “Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court.”

After the crowd cheered the message, which featured a bleeped expletive when airing on TV, Fallon told her multiple times with a smile, “You can absolutely say that.”

Hawke replied, “I can say fuck the Supreme Court? Oh, fuck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on.” As Fallon laughed, Hawke followed up with, “But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did.”

This led Fallon to tell her, “I appreciate you saying that.” He added, “Thank you for saying that message.”

In her essay, Thurman publicly shared for the first time that she had an abortion in her “late teens” in Germany after she was impregnated by a significantly older man while living overseas for an acting job. “The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced,” the Oscar-nominated actress wrote at the time.

Hawke’s remarks follow Janelle Monáe holding up her middle finger and saying, “Fuck you, Supreme Court,” during the BET Awards that aired live on Sunday.

Later during the interview with Fallon, Hawke spoke briefly about Netflix’s upcoming Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, which drops Friday. The actress, who plays Robin on the popular series, said she hadn’t yet seen the episodes and claimed to have trouble remember exactly what happens: “I’m excited because I’m so excited to see how it all wraps up.”