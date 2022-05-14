‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Teases “Lots of Answers” in Season 4

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS.

As Stranger Things nears its conclusion, Millie Bobby Brown is hinting at what’s still in store for fans.

The actress who plays Eleven on the popular Netflix series visited The Tonight Show on Friday. During the sit-down, she and host Jimmy Fallon discussed what viewers can anticipate when the first volume of the show’s fourth season launches May 27.

“The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it’s the beginning of the end,” Brown, 18, said. “We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that.”

When Fallon asked whether fans can expect answers to the show’s ongoing mysteries, the star replied, “Definitely lots of answers — lots of crying, lots of laughing.”

At another point in the interview, the Enola Holmes performer referred to Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp as “the biggest prankster of them all” and recalled how she and the show’s crew recently managed to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Brown is a central castmember on the series that was picked up earlier this year for a fifth and final season. The ensemble cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard.

The first part of Stranger Things season four debuts May 27 on Netflix.