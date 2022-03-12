‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Explains Why He and Millie Bobby Brown Were Both Recently in Tears

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is revealing why emotions for the cast members were recently turned up to 11.

The 17-year-old performer, known for playing Will on the popular Netflix sci-fi series, visited The Tonight Show on Friday, where host Jimmy Fallon brought up the fact that Stranger Things, which will soon launch its fourth season, only has only more season left after that. Schnapp responded by recalling an emotional moment earlier this year when co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in an open letter shared to media outlets that the show will end with its subsequent fifth season.

“They recently posted this letter that they wrote, which I never saw until they posted because they don’t really tell us anything, because they know I’m always spoiling stuff,” Schnapp said. “So they put out this letter, and it’s like, ‘The show’s ending — that’s it. This is the beginning of the end.’ And I read it, and I was just bawling. I was so upset.”

Schnapp went on to say that he reached out to co-star Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) for support, and she was on the same page, as was Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin).

“And I texted Millie, my castmate who plays Eleven, and she was like, ‘You’re crying, too? So am I,'” recalled Schnapp, who told the crowd that he was 9 when he first auditioned for the role. “And then she texted Gaten, who also plays Dustin. He’s like, ‘I’m crying, too.’ And then we all texted the Duffers and were like, ‘This is so sad. I can’t believe this is over.’ And they’re like, ‘You guys gotta stop texting us. I know it’s over, but we have time left.'”

As for what fans can expect from the first volume of episodes from season four that drop May 27, Schnapp promised “complete and utter chaos.” He continued, “Everyone’s spread out everywhere. It’s just the craziest, biggest thing you’ve seen from Stranger Things.”