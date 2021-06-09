‘Stranger Things’ Adds Quartet to Season 4 Cast

Stranger Things is beefing up its cast as it heads into season four.

The Netflix breakout has added Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien in recurring parts. All four will play characters connected to Hawkins High School in the fourth season, which is in production in Atlanta. Netflix has yet to set a return date for the series, whose third season debuted in July 2019 — though it has released a creepy teaser trailer for season four.

The four actors will join fellow new cast members Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn.

McNulty (Anne With an E) will play Vickie, a “cool, fast-talking nerd,” per her character description, who catches the eye of one of the core cast members. Her credits also include feature film Morgan and British series Agatha Raisin. She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Lisa Richards Agency.

Truitt (Queen Sugar, The New Edition Story) will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has talent, friends and a good life until shocking events send his life spiraling. Truitt has recurred on Black Lightning and is in the cast of Starz’s upcoming drama Black Mafia Family.

Chen (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who takes special interest in students who are struggling. Her credits also include Queen of the South, Black Lightning and Watchmen.

Van Dien (NBC’s The Village) will play Chrissy, the head cheerleader at Hawkins High and the most popular girl in school — who’s also carrying a dark secret. Van Dien was a regular on the first two seasons of Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy and starred in Hulu’s movie The Binge. She’s repped by Link Entertainment and Innovative Artists.