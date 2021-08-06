‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 First Look Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a first look at the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things.

Below is a short trailer for the sci-fi hit that’s going to run during NBC’s Olympics coverage Friday night.

The 30-second ad contains a mix of new and previous footage from the Emmy-winning show.

The ad also confirms that Stranger Things won’t return until sometime in 2022.

Executive producer Shawn Levy recently teased the fourth season is “visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons…. It also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger. It’s the scale of this season and the multi-settings of season four.” Previously, creators the Duffer Brothers have suggested the show might end after its fifth season.

Stranger Things last aired in 2019 and like many productions saw its latest season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s entire ensemble cast led by Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown are expected to return.