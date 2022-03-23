‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 First Look Photos Revealed by Netflix

The lighting is dim. The tension runs high. And the retro hairstyling is out of control in the first photos from Stranger Things season four.

Below is a first look at the long-awaited new episodes of Netflix’s popular 1980s-set sci-fi drama about a group of teens battling supernatural issues plaguing a small Indiana town.

Here’s the official description of season four: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler. Courtesy of Netflix

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Dyer as Nancy and Hawke as Robin. Courtesy of Netflix

David Harbour as Jim Hopper. Courtesy of Netflix

Keery as Steve, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Dyer as Nancy and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair. Courtesy of Netflix

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. Courtesy of Netflix

Wolfhard as Mike, Brown as Eleven and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. Courtesy of Netflix

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Brown as Eleven, Schnapp as Will and Wolfhard as Mike. Courtesy of Netflix

McLaughlin as Lucas, Sink as Max, Matarazzo as Dustin and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair. Courtesy of Netflix

Franco as Argyle, Schnapp as Will, Wolfhard as Mike and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan. Courtesy of Netflix

Ferguson as Erica, Matarazzo as Dustin and McLaughlin as Lucas. Courtesy of Netflix

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman. Courtesy of Netflix

The season is being split into two parts. “Volume 1” of season four will debut May 27 (three years after season three aired). While the second half of the fourth season, “Volume 2,” will debut July 1.

The streamer also recently announced that the show’s fifth season will be its last.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans last month. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale … It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.”

The creators have also strongly hinted that Stranger Things might get a sequel or spinoff series beyond the show’s current story and cast: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

The new season stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

In addition, there are new cast members Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).