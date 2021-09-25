‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday.

The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season.

In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a set of increasingly disturbing events before moving forward to the show’s 1980s setting as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery) and the rest of the crew break into the house in search of … something.

Season four will introduce a new character named Victor Creel, played by horror legend Robert Englund. Creel is describe as a disturbed, intimidating man who was imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital after a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Englund is one of several new cast members in Stranger Things 4, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn will be regulars, and Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye and Sherman Augustus will all have recurring roles.

Executive producer Shawn Levy told The Hollywood Reporter in August that season four of the series is “by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done … by a lot.”

Saturday’s teaser follows other similarly mysterious videos released in February, May and August. Watch the new video below.