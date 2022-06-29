This Week in TV: ‘Stranger Things’ (Again), ‘The Terminal List,’ Fireworks

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS.

After a brief hiatus, the fourth season of Stranger Things finishes up on Netflix this week. The next seven days also bring a spy thriller starring Chris Pratt, several Fourth of July specials and the season finale of a long-running DC Comics show.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials for June 29-July 5. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Netflix is not one to split seasons of its series, particularly scripted ones. But given the scale of Stranger Things 4 and both Netflix’s and the Duffer brothers’ interest in getting it to viewers, the streamer made an exception. Seven episodes of the show’s fourth season debuted at the end of May, and the remaining two — clocking in at nearly four hours combined — arrive on Friday. The conclusion will likely resolve the remaining conflicts hanging after “volume one” while also setting up the show’s fifth and final season.

Also on streaming …

After several years fighting comic-book villains and taming dinosaurs, Chris Pratt returns to television to star in The Terminal List (Friday, Prime Video), a thriller in which Pratt’s Navy SEAL uncovers a conspiracy. Disney+’s Baymax! (Wednesday) follows the Big Hero 6 robot as he tries to help people, even if they don’t want it. Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps return for season two of The Upshaws (Wednesday, Netflix). Competition series The Bridge opens its second season Thursday on HBO Max.

On broadcast …

Boom: The Fourth of July brings a pair of annual specials filled with music and fireworks. NBC has Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular from New York, and PBS will broadcast A Capitol Fourth from Washington. Both are set for 8 p.m.

Also: The Flash wraps its eighth season on The CW at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The reborn USFL stages its championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT Sunday on Fox.

On cable …

New: A&E’s two-part documentary Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution examines how comedians have used their work to both illuminate the Black experience in America and push against injustice and for social change. It features interviews with Tiffany Haddish, W. Kamau Bell, Kevin Hart (who’s also an executive producer), Steve Harvey, Amber Ruffin and a host of others, plus extensive archival material, and airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Also: Season two of British crime drama We Hunt Together premieres at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Showtime. CMT broadcasts the annual Let Freedom Sing concert from Nashville at 10 p.m. Monday.