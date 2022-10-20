Broadcast Gains Share, Streaming Rules Again in Platform Rankings

Broadcast networks regained some market share in September, but streaming platforms made more gains and remained the most used TV delivery system.

Nielsen’s platform rankings for the month also feature a free, ad-supported streaming TV, or FAST, service claiming a full share point for the first time: Paramount Global’s Pluto TV accounted for 1 percent of all TV use in September.

Streaming platforms accounted for 36.9 percent of all TV use in September, up nearly two full points from 35 percent in August, and led all platforms for the third month in a row. The increase, however, is due partly to Nielsen changing its measurement of streaming platforms to a live plus seven-day viewing basis; previously it was live only. The figure also includes linear streaming on cable and satellite provider apps and outlets like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live. The change resulted in a one-point shift from the “other” category — which also includes things like gaming and physical media playback — to streaming.

The change in reporting also helped YouTube and Hulu hit all-time highs in the 14 months Nielsen has been releasing its Gauge rankings. YouTube had 8 percent of all TV use for September, while Hulu was at 3.8 percent.

Broadcast networks accounted for 24.2 percent of TV use, up from 22.1 percent in August, thanks in large part to the start of the NFL and college football seasons in early September. The start of the 2022-23 network TV season later in the month also boosted primetime use.

Cable networks slipped to 33.8 percent of TV consumption in September, down from 34.5 percent in August. Viewers spent about the same amount of time watching cable outlets as they did in August, but their share fell due to gains by streamers and broadcasters. The other category was its lowest yet at 5.1 percent, again due in part to Nielsen’s change in classification for some linear streaming.

Among individual streaming platforms, Prime Video’s 2.9 percent of TV use was steady with its August showing. It was, however, up almost 35 percent from September 2021 thanks largely to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the debut of Thursday Night Football on the platform. HBO Max improved month to month, hitting 1.3 percent of usage with House of the Dragon and rewatches of Game of Thrones leading the way. Pluto TV made up 1 percent of all TV use, a first for a FAST outlet.

Nielsen’s Gauge rankings for September are below.

Platforms

Streaming*: 36.9 percent

Cable: 33.8 percent

Broadcast: 24.2 percent

Other: 5.1 percent

*Includes linear streaming on MVPD apps and VMVPDs such as Hulu + Live and YouTube TV. Broadcast and cable content viewed through linear streaming apps also credits its respective category.

Streaming Services

YouTube (including YouTube TV): 8 percent

Netflix: 7.3 percent

Hulu (including Hulu + Live): 3.8 percent

Prime Video: 2.9 percent

Disney+: 1.9 percent

HBO Max: 1.3 percent

Pluto TV: 1 percent

All others: 10.7 percent