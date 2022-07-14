‘Peaky Blinders’ Climbs Streaming Charts After Final Season Release

Stranger Things remained a clear No. 1 in the streaming rankings for the fourth straight week, but a new show took the second spot overall.

Peaky Blinders ascended to the No. 2 slot following the release of its final season on Netflix (it’s a BBC show in the U.K. but a Netflix original in the United States). The period crime drama had 904 million minutes of viewing time for the week of June 13-19, up 42 percent from 635 million the previous week. That’s the best showing Peaky Blinders has had in the 22 months Nielsen has been releasing weekly rankings.

The previous second-place finisher, The Boys, declined some to 795 million minutes of watch time (vs. 919 million a week earlier). That was still good for third among original series, ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ (733 million minutes). The Melissa McCarthy-Ben Falcone comedy God’s Favorite Idiot debuted in fifth on the original series chart with 652 million minutes.

Stranger Things put up 2.95 billion more minutes of viewing time for the week. In the four weeks since season four premiered, the series has drawn a cumulative 19.52 billion minutes of viewing in the United States — by far the largest tally for any title over a similar length of time.

On the acquired show list, Friends climbed for the second straight week, bringing in 513 million minutes of viewing for HBO Max. Nielsen also notes that the former NBC series had the highest concentration of teen viewers of any title for the week, with 12- to 17-year-olds making up 16 percent of the total audience. The Big Bang Theory (355 million) also grew week to week, and HBO Max placed two movies (the newly released Father of the Bride remake and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) in the top 10 as well.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for June 13-19 are below.

Original Series

1. Stranger Things (Netflix), 2.95 billion minutes viewed

2. Peaky Blinders (Netflix), 904 million

3. The Boys (Prime Video), 795 million

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), 733 million

5. God’s Favorite Idiot (Netflix), 652 million

6. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix), 556 million

7. Ozark (Netflix), 528 million

8. First Kill (Netflix), 467 million

9. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), 421 million

10. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Netflix), 339 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 817 million minutes

2. All American (Netflix), 767 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 679 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 600 million

5. Friends (HBO Max), 513 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 441 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 382 million

8. Heartland (Netflix), 365 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 355 million

10. Seinfeld (Netflix), 326 million