‘Beef’ Jumps to No. 1 Overall in Streaming Rankings

Netflix’s Beef displaced The Night Agent as the top overall streaming title for the week of April 10-16.

Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, drew 1.59 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, up 65 percent from its premiere week. The series also sparked controversy when past remarks about sexual assault by co-star David Choe resurfaced. Choe later said he made up the story, and Wong and Yeun said in an April 21 statement that they “do not condone this story in any way” while adding they have seen Choe seek support “to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”

The Night Agent (1.17 billion minutes) slipped to second but recorded its fourth straight week over the billion-minute mark. Love Is Blind (1.09 billion) and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (1.03 billion) also topped a billion minutes.

Netflix’s Florida Man was the highest charting premiere for the week with 649 million minutes of watch time. Ted Lasso stayed in the top 10 originals with 614 million minutes for Apple TV+, and Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard (276 million) returned to the top 10 after a three-week absence.

Among acquired shows, Succession saw a 50 percent jump week to week, to 638 million minutes of viewing on HBO Max, in the seven days after the surprise death of a main character.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries. The top streaming titles for April 10-16 are below.

Overall

1. Beef (Netflix), 1.59 billion minutes viewed

2. The Night Agent (Netflix), 1.17 billion

3. Love Is Blind (Netflix), 1.09 billion

4. The Mandalorian (Disney+), 1.03 billion

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 830 million

6. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 779 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 744 million

8. South Park (HBO Max), 726 million

9. Florida Man (Netflix), 649 million

10. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 645 million

Original Series

1. Beef, 1.59 million minutes

2. The Night Agent, 1.17 billion

3. Love Is Blind, 1.09 billion

4. The Mandalorian, 1.03 billion

5. Florida Man, 649 million

6. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix), 619 million

7. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 614 million

8. Transatlantic (Netflix), 327 million

9. Obsession (Netflix), 287 million

10. Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+), 276 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon, 830 million minutes

2. NCIS, 779 million

3. Bluey, 744 million

4. South Park, 726 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy, 645 million

6. Succession (HBO Max), 638 million

7. Supernatural (Netflix), 529 million

8. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 500 million

9. Shameless (Netflix), 433 million

10. Heartland (Netflix), 397 million